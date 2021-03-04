Glitterbox's New Documentary Will Explore Inclusivity in Electronic Music: Watch the Trailer

In 2014, Defected Records boss Simon Dunmore made history when he conceptualized the global nightlife phenomenon that is Glitterbox. Their parties, which are hosted around the world, champion inclusivity and serve to uplift all those who walk through the doors. These events bring together world-class DJs, dancers, performers, drag queens, and music lovers straight to their club floors that have come to embody the 21st century disco.

Glitterbox is now taking on a new venture with its first foray into documentary filmmaking. Where Love Lives has received its official release date, premiering on Friday, March 19th via YouTube. According to the film's website, it's said to explore "music’s enduring power to manifest diverse and inclusive community, and the power of that community to accept and embrace, to liberate, even to save lives. It’s a story of acceptance and creative expression – empowered, enabled, and soundtracked by club music."

Where Love Lives will host a bevy of nightlife figureheads, including Billy Porter, Honey Dijon, Kathy Sledge, Kiddy Smile, Lucy Fizz, John "Jellybean" Benitez, and more. Identity, self-expression, and the navigation of those marginalized finding their way to the dance-floors will all be touched on in this feature-length documentary. Directed by Brilliams, the doc was filmed over the course of six months in various locations across New York, Ibiza, Paris, and London.

Glitterbox Presents: Where Love Lives premieres on March 19th on YouTube. You can watch the official trailer below.