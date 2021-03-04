Glitterbox's New Documentary Will Explore Inclusivity in Electronic Music: Watch the Trailer

Glitterbox's New Documentary Will Explore Inclusivity in Electronic Music: Watch the Trailer

The film will feature exclusive interviews with Billy Porter, Honey Dijon, Kathy Sledge, Nicky Siano and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Glitterbox

In 2014, Defected Records boss Simon Dunmore made history when he conceptualized the global nightlife phenomenon that is Glitterbox. Their parties, which are hosted around the world, champion inclusivity and serve to uplift all those who walk through the doors. These events bring together world-class DJs, dancers, performers, drag queens, and music lovers straight to their club floors that have come to embody the 21st century disco. 

Glitterbox is now taking on a new venture with its first foray into documentary filmmaking. Where Love Lives has received its official release date, premiering on Friday, March 19th via YouTube. According to the film's website, it's said to explore "music’s enduring power to manifest diverse and inclusive community, and the power of that community to accept and embrace, to liberate, even to save lives. It’s a story of acceptance and creative expression – empowered, enabled, and soundtracked by club music."

Glitterbox

Where Love Lives will host a bevy of nightlife figureheads, including Billy Porter, Honey Dijon, Kathy Sledge, Kiddy Smile, Lucy Fizz, John "Jellybean" Benitez, and more. Identity, self-expression, and the navigation of those marginalized finding their way to the dance-floors will all be touched on in this feature-length documentary. Directed by Brilliams, the doc was filmed over the course of six months in various locations across New York, Ibiza, Paris, and London. 

Glitterbox Presents: Where Love Lives premieres on March 19th on YouTube. You can watch the official trailer below. 

Related

117771557_3225501484195482_3292607566022771656_o
FEATURES

New Documentary to Underscore Lack of Female Inclusivity in Dance Music

REZZ, NERVO, Alison Wonderland, and more appear in the film.

Carl Cox, Martin Garrix
NEWS

Check Out The Trailer For “What We Started,” An Unfiltered Electronic Music Documentary

Featuring Carl Cox, Seth Troxler, Martin Garrix and more.

General
INDUSTRY

Pioneer DJ Releases New Documentary on the Impact of COVID-19 and Electronic Music

Will the club industry ever go back to how it was?

sisters-with-transistors
INDUSTRY

Watch the Trailer for "Sisters With Transistors," a Documentary About Female Electronic Music Pioneers

The 30-second teaser shares archival footage of the original synthesizers used to pave the way for modern EDM.

Alison Wonderland
FEATURES

The Future is Female: Inside "Underplayed," A New Documentary on Gender Inequity in EDM

Exclusive EDM.com interviews with Alison Wonderland and more take us inside "Underplayed" to examine the effects of gender bias on women in the industry.

General
Lifestyle

"Stay Sound & Check Yourself": New Book Explores Mental Health Crisis Amongst Music Industry Professionals

Featuring interviews with 15 veterans of the European scene, the book dives into their shared struggles of depression and anxiety while providing resources and solutions.

The New Rave Screencap
INDUSTRY

Watch the Design Museum's New Documentary Celebrating Black Electronic Musicians in London

"The New Rave" highlights some of London's most prominent Black musicians and their relationships with electronic music.

IMG_3032
Lifestyle

New Book Explores the Art of Gloving Light Shows

According to "The Literal Hand Book," there's more to the art of gloving than meets the eye.