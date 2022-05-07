You Can Bid on a Set of One-of-a-Kind Golf Clubs Made for Avicii

Fans from around the world can now bid on one-of-a-kind golf clubs custom-made for Avicii.

The clubs were designed by Swedish LPGA Player Dani Holmqvist and feature Avicii's signature logo, which is laser-engraved on the underside of each of the wedges. The one-of-a-kind collector's item arrives by way of the online auction house Charitybuzz.

In a fitting move, the auction will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, an organization which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency.

Custom-made Avicii golf clubs. c/o Charitybuzz

Prior to his tragic death, Avicii was known as a prolific philanthropist. The Swedish dance music icon had donated all proceeds from his single "Divine Sorrow" to RED and their fight against HIV and AIDS. His own charity organization, House of Hunger, also helped contribute to Feeding America and the Feed Foundation.

The auction comes just a few weeks after the fourth anniversary of Avicii's death. Many of his friends and contemporaries paid homage, like "Wake Me Up" collaborator Aloe Blacc, who sang their global hit in three different languages.

Those interested in the golf clubs can place bids until May 18th. Check out the auction here.