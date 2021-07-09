Gorgon City Launch Custom Line of Album-Themed Beer

After a year in isolation, why be salty when you can be malty?

Gorgon City are here to ruin your summer six-pack. You'll get that pun in a moment.

As if we didn't drink enough during the pandemic, the renowned dance music duo have launched a custom line of beer to celebrate their new album Olympia. They teamed up with the Manchester-based brewing company ShinDigger to distribute the brew, a New England style IPA.

The special NEIPA recipe was crafted using a home-brewing kit developed by Kye of Gorgon City, who is an avid home-brewer. For the teetotalers out there, a NEIPA—or New England India Pale Ale—is an unfiltered IPA or Double IPA with high hop levels and a cloudy appearance.

Gorgon City and ShinDigger's "Olympia 6%" beer.

ShinDigger

The collab marks the second time Gorgon City have teamed up with ShinDigger after the two joined forces to produce a brew called "Another Realm" in September 2020.

"We’ve spent a lot of time over the last year perfecting this recipe on our homebrewing kit, then teamed up with @shindiggerbeer brewery once again to drop this original NEPIA [sic]!" Gorgon City said in an Instagram post. "We’re hyped with how it turned out."

The suds arrive on the heels of Olympia, the duo's critically acclaimed third studio album. Gorgon City are set to take the record on an eponymous headlining tour this fall, which kicks off in mid-September in Seattle and concludes three months later at London's iconic Printworks.

You can purchase the special "Olympia 6%" beer on ShinDigger's website.

