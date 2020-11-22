GRiZ and Subtronics' "Griztronics" Added to Fortnite's In-Game Radio

Back in August, one of the world's biggest video games, Fortnite, released a new update that added cars to the game. While it offered a distinct change of pace to the traditional gameplay, it also opened the door to even more musical crossovers with the introduction of in-game radio stations.

Chances are if you attended a bass music show in 2019 or used TikTok at all, you've been exposed to GRiZ and Subtronics' infectious collaboration "Griztronics." Back in the days of actually attending concerts in-person, the song was played in nearly every set that featured trap and dubstep music. Now, fans can get sucked deeper into its orbit after their collaborative smash hit was added to one of Fortnite's radio stations. GRiZ took to Twitter to share the news, to the delight of his Fortnite-loving fans.

In a series of follow-up tweets, both he and Subtronics would explain how much fun they had producing the song and how they were surprised and honored it got as big as it did.

In addition to "Griztronics," Fortnite's in-game radio stations offer music from mega-stars such as The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Travis Scott, among many others. However, those of you reading this article are in luck as they've also included a wide array of dance music tracks. When cruising the in-game world, players can jam to the sounds of Marshmello, Dion Timmer, Habstrakt, Slushii, and many more.

Fortnite is available for free on nearly every modern gaming platform including consoles and mobile devices. More information on the gaming juggernaut can be found here.

