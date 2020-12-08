GTA V to Feature Underground Nightclub and Real-Life DJ Sets

GTA V to Feature Underground Nightclub and Real-Life DJ Sets

A new in-game venue is set to open in the city of Los Santos and will feature sets from Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax.
Author:
Publish date:

Rockstar Games

There's a new live music scene coming to the halls of Grand Theft Auto V's The Diamond Casino & Resort. A new club under the casino called The Music Locker is opening up its doors to host a lineup of underground resident DJ's. 

The Music Locker's inaugural resident will be Detroit's own producer and KDJ Records label owner, Moodymann. Later on in the season, he'll be followed by Berlin's Keinemusik collective, and disco producer Palms Trax, all of whom will have true-to-life avatars as Rockstar Games aims to give fans an authentic club experience. To that end, the venue will allow VIP access for some of the game's wealthiest players who own penthouse suites at the resort.

GTA_Online___12_7_2020___The_Music_Locker___Club-10-1280x720

The move arrives in the wake of a blockbuster year of demand for in-game music events, a path forged by titles such as Fortnite, Minecraft, and RobloxGrand Theft Auto Online has dabbled in similar straits before with 2018's "After Hours" installment, which allowed players to book Tale of Us, Solomun, and The Blessed Madonna for in-game sets.

GTA V Players have listened to a collective 75 billion minutes of music in-game. That mind blowing statistic perhaps becomes slightly less surprising when you factor in the game's equally jaw-dropping sales of over 120 million copies to date. 

The Music Locker arrives as part of the game's new chapter of DLC, The Cayo Perico Heist, which will be released on December 15th.

 

Related

Grand Theft Auto
NEWS

Coming Soon to Grand Theft Auto V: Virtual Club Residencies Featuring Dixon, Solomun, Tale of Us, and More

See sets from dance music’s finest inside the world of Grand Theft Auto!

Jasmine_Safaeian_1101-bw
MUSIC RELEASES

GTA Rebrands, Releases New Single With Diplo

Good Times Ahead have a new vision for their future.

GTA
NEWS

GTA Announce Unique 3 Night Stand Tour Concept and Dates

Three back to back nights of GTA anyone? Oh yes please!

107837455_3695114610505424_2136303383847865504_n
Lifestyle

Tove Lo is Spinning a DJ Set in Nintendo's "Animal Crossing" Tomorrow

A "Cool Girl" indeed.

deadmau5
NEWS

Deadmau5 Reveals New EP “mau5ville: Level 1” Featuring Rob Swire, Getter, GTA and More

More mau5 coming soon!

Steve Aoki at BNEG's The Grand in Boston.
NEWS

Wynn and BNEG Nightlife Set to Debut New Boston Nightclub: Mémoire

The opening week lineup features Steve Aoki, Shaq, R3hab and more.

KW┬⌐BOETTCHER-PBF_9748
GEAR + TECH

Electronic Music Exhibit Featuring Kraftwerk Set to Open with Enhanced Speaker System

Following the mandatory postponement of "Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers," new investments have been made into the exhibit.

Skrillex Live Banner
NEWS

Skrillex Goes B2B With Thys of NOISIΛ for Surprise Set at Oost Nightclub

What started as a 90-minute set went nearly double the allotted time.