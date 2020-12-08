GTA V to Feature Underground Nightclub and Real-Life DJ Sets

There's a new live music scene coming to the halls of Grand Theft Auto V's The Diamond Casino & Resort. A new club under the casino called The Music Locker is opening up its doors to host a lineup of underground resident DJ's.

The Music Locker's inaugural resident will be Detroit's own producer and KDJ Records label owner, Moodymann. Later on in the season, he'll be followed by Berlin's Keinemusik collective, and disco producer Palms Trax, all of whom will have true-to-life avatars as Rockstar Games aims to give fans an authentic club experience. To that end, the venue will allow VIP access for some of the game's wealthiest players who own penthouse suites at the resort.

Rockstar Games

The move arrives in the wake of a blockbuster year of demand for in-game music events, a path forged by titles such as Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox. Grand Theft Auto Online has dabbled in similar straits before with 2018's "After Hours" installment, which allowed players to book Tale of Us, Solomun, and The Blessed Madonna for in-game sets.

GTA V Players have listened to a collective 75 billion minutes of music in-game. That mind blowing statistic perhaps becomes slightly less surprising when you factor in the game's equally jaw-dropping sales of over 120 million copies to date.

The Music Locker arrives as part of the game's new chapter of DLC, The Cayo Perico Heist, which will be released on December 15th.