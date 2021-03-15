GUNSHIP's "The Video Game Champion" Featured in Fall Guys Season 4 Trailer

The trio's 2018 song was featured in the newest trailer for the popular battle royale game.
The trio's 2018 song was featured in the newest trailer for the popular battle royale game.

The popular battle royale game Fall Guys recently debuted a trailer for its fourth season, revealing a retrowave theme. With an excess of neon and plenty of 80s looks featured throughout, what better group to soundtrack the retrowave-inspired content than GUNSHIP.

As many fans of the band and the niche genre may have noticed, the adorable footage of jellybean people playing games was set to the band's appropriately-titled 2018 single, "The Video Game Champion."

While the video starts out with the original theme song of the game, about ten seconds in it shifts gears to the synthwave classic. Aside from the genre, the song famously features lyrics about video games, making it quite possibly the perfect companion to the game.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time synthwave has crossed into the world of the game. Those who tune into Eliminate's fantastic YouTube channel may have caught the producer deliver a synthwave remix of the game's official theme back in August.

"The Video Game Champion" by GUNSHIP was released on December 21st, 2018. You can check out the nostalgic lyric video for the single below.

Fall Guys Season 4 will be released on March 22nd, 2021 on PC and PlayStation 4 and 5. 

