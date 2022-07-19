Skip to main content
Hard Rock Hotel Cancún Is Bringing Forth Unique Experiences for Dance Music Fans

Closing in on its 10-year anniversary, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún has cemented itself as the place to be in the Mexican coastal city.

c/o Hard Rock Hotel Cancún

Cancún is quickly becoming a hub for dance music enthusiasts, having established itself as one of the most exciting tourist destinations for entertainment seekers in Mexico.

Through destination music festivals like ILLENIUM’s Ember Shores and Excision's Paradise Blue or brand takeovers by the likes of Pollen Presents and Electric Zoo, Cancún’s electronic dance music scene is thriving—and so are its hospitality vendors.

Having officially opened its doors back in October of 2012, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún is nearing its 10-year anniversary having long proven itself as one of the most celebrated resorts within the region. With amenities that include luxurious rooms, fine dining, a spa and a golf course, the iconic brand’s Cancún takeover has flourished.

Hard Rock Hotel Cancún 3

Although the blue-ribbon facilities and lavish amenities are a strong selling point for the idyllic resort, what defines it is the longtime crux of the Hard Rock Cafe brand: music.

While the Hard Rock's signature interior design is laced with scores of classic rock memorabilia splayed throughout its lobbies and corridors, the brand’s ethos is reinforced by way of its live music shows, dance lessons, karaoke nights and various other music-related activities at the hotel’s Music Lab.

Hard Rock Hotel Cancún dusk pool and beach. 

As part of its all-inclusive stay package, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún allows attendees to cultivate their artistic sensibilities by participating in a number of personalized musical outings. These range from joining a jam band of up to seven people and performing in front of a live audience after receiving coaching through rehearsals, to creating your own music video with up to four friends.

You can also take part in a DJing activity called "Mix," wherein electronic music enthusiasts can learn how to spin records using Traktor Kontrol D2 before taking the decks on a big stage to showcase their newly acquired skills.

You can find out more about the Music Lab here.

