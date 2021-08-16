You Can Fly In a Helicopter Straight to the Stage of Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival
Ground control to... the main stage?
With a unique brand partnership, Palm Tree Music Festival is giving a whole new meaning to flying high. 

Attendees are able to book chartered helicopter flights directly to and from Kygo's single-day fest from Manhattan, Montauk and East Hampton. The endeavor is powered by BLADE, an organization that charters flights for clients around the world. One-way tickets are currently going for $450-$1,250 if flyers want to carpool—or helipool—with copters available for anywhere between $2,550 and $8,120 each way. 

A BLADE representative told EDM.com that patrons will arrive and depart just steps away from Palm Tree Music Festival's main stage. Flying with BLADE is also practically environmentally guilt-free: the company's operations are transitioning to carbon-zero status, with carbon offsets being purchased for flight emissions in the meantime.

Hosted by Kygo and his Palm Tree Crew lifestyle company, the inaugural Palm Tree Music Festival is scheduled for August 29th. Joining the tropical house giant on stage will be Zedd, Gryffin, Frank Walker and Forester.

"I knew it was time to bring something even bigger to my fans," Kygo said of the luxury event earlier this month. "I can’t wait for everyone to be a part of this amazing experience." 

Information about tickets and VIP packages are available on Palm Tree Crew's website. You can also check out the event's various BLADE-specific offers here

