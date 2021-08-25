Honey Dijon Launches Etsy Collection as an Homage to Queer Culture

The collection features products from other women of color like earrings, wallets, socks, and vases.

DJ, fashion icon, and trans activist Honey Dijon has launched an Etsy collection to showcase LGBTQIA representation throughout the eras. Drawing inspiration from museum gift shops, one of Dijon's favorite parts of a museum, the collection features products from other women of color like earrings, wallets, socks, and vases.

Queer culture has become much more inclusive over the years. Dijon points out that the '50s, '60s, and '70s were the most transformative years for the Queer community.

"What really draws me to that is when fashion and art reflect that social change, in the end, you have marginalized people creating their own music and culture," Dijon told Billboard. "I mean, two generations ago, we lost so many of the most highly creative people and the audience that appreciated these high art forms. So I try to investigate these times, not in a nostalgic way, but in a critical way, saying, 'How can we still celebrate these people in a modern way, and celebrate our culture in a modern way?'"

Since dance music heavily revolves around queer culture and providing a safe space for people to be true to themselves, Dijon is tired of the "lip service" that festivals talk about. They discuss how important diversity is, she says, but it's not reflected in the production team, promoters, festival owners, or talent buyers.



"I always say it's better to have your name on the door instead of the invitation," Dijon added. "There's a lot of talk about diversity in lineups, but that to me is just culture-washing as far as I'm concerned. Until we have promoters and festival owners and talent buyers and production crews that are reflective of the diversity that everybody is starting to show in front of the lens, then to me, it's just lip service."

Honey Dijon isn't just doing "lip service"—she's translating words into action. Check out her Etsy collection here.