Study: EDM Fans Believe You Must Know at Least 12 Songs By an Artist Before Wearing Their Shirt

The new study also suggests that 90% of EDM fans still own their oldest band shirt, the most among all music genres.
Depop

Do you still rock your favorite band t-shirt?

Despite the moth-eaten cloth and beer stains, you know you do. And a new study conducted by RushOrderTees has confirmed it.

The apparel company surveyed over 1,000 people to find out which music fans have the largest band shirt collections and the average value of those stockpiles, among other observations. What they found out wasn't shocking: EDM fans love their merch.

While the average music fan owns 11 band shirts, electronic music fans tied for the second-largest band shirt collection among all genres at a clip of 16 shirts. They also spent the least, forking over an average of $322 compared to fans of punk music, who led the pack at $597. That's over $100 more than the next highest, fans of heavy metal.

EDM fans spent an average of $322 on band shirts, according to a study by RushOrderTees.

Another eye-opening statistic lies in the notion that EDM fans are among the most loyal—and opinionated. According to the study, dance music fans believe you should know at least 12 songs from an artist before wearing their shirt.

So unless you have an encyclopedic knowledge of an artist's discography—and you're ready to recite it—you might as well save your money for a post-show Taco Bell run.

ee3ef0d3-8c96-4cad-a391-b1bd8ac0ab69_band-shirt-rules

The methodology of the study uses data from a survey of 1,017 band t-shirt owners in the US. Answers from respondents were collected via a digital polling platform which presented a series of questions, including attention-check and disqualification questions. 55.7% of respondents identified as men, 43.7% identified as women, and 0.6% identified as nonbinary or other. They ranged in age from 18 to 75, and 59.9% were millennials, 28.7% were Gen Xers, and 11.4% were baby boomers.

You can find the full RushOrderTees study here.

