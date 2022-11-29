Here's How to Create Your Own Viral Spotify Music Festival Lineup
A new app has provided an easy way to assert your dominance as the person with the best music taste in your friend group.
If you've been subjecting yourself to the needless dopamine loop of social media lately, you've probably seen a lot of crazy festival lineups that seem too good (or bad) to be true. That's because they are.
These lineups are the result of a new viral web app called Instafest, which links up to your Spotify account and examines your listening habits to create the three-day lineup of your dreams.
Instafest gives you the option to change the theme of the flier, add a cool title and choose if you want to feature your top artists from the last four weeks, six months or of all-time. They even have a fun "Basic-o-meter" which ranks how niche your music taste is.
Making your Instafest lineup is easy. Simply follow the guide below and pray that the really cringey artist you listen to in secrecy isn't too high up on the bill.
How to create your own Instafest music festival lineup
- Go to instafest.app
- Click the green "Sign in with Spotify" button
- Log in to your Spotify account on the next page
- Customize the time, theme and name of your festival and select if you want to show your "Basic-o-meter" score
- Click the "Save and Share" button to preview your flier
- Click the "Download" button to save a JPG of your lineup
- Flex on your friends