Skip to main content
Here's How to Create Your Own Viral Spotify Music Festival Lineup

Here's How to Create Your Own Viral Spotify Music Festival Lineup

Using the Instafest app, music fans can create their ultimate three-day festival lineup.

Jason Myers/Memorandum Media

Using the Instafest app, music fans can create their ultimate three-day festival lineup.

A new app has provided an easy way to assert your dominance as the person with the best music taste in your friend group.

If you've been subjecting yourself to the needless dopamine loop of social media lately, you've probably seen a lot of crazy festival lineups that seem too good (or bad) to be true. That's because they are.

These lineups are the result of a new viral web app called Instafest, which links up to your Spotify account and examines your listening habits to create the three-day lineup of your dreams.

Instafest demo lineup

A demo lineup created using the Instafest app.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

fred again
GEAR + TECH

This AI-Powered App Makes You the Subject of a Fred again.. Song

Even Fred himself used Claire Wang's ingenious title generator.

By Cameron Sunkel
90344001_10157023892236272_465886467080585216_n
NEWS

Pioneering House Music Artist Jesse Saunders Hospitalized Following Stroke

Saunders is "facing a long and difficult rehab" after suffering a stroke in the Las Vegas area.

By Cameron Sunkel
Business Techno: The Game
Lifestyle

The Quest to Become a Techno Influencer Has Been Parodied In Board Game Format

If you've ever thought about ascending the ranks to all-time techno stardom, "Business Techno: The Game" may be for you.

By Cameron Sunkel

Instafest gives you the option to change the theme of the flier, add a cool title and choose if you want to feature your top artists from the last four weeks, six months or of all-time. They even have a fun "Basic-o-meter" which ranks how niche your music taste is.

Making your Instafest lineup is easy. Simply follow the guide below and pray that the really cringey artist you listen to in secrecy isn't too high up on the bill.

How to create your own Instafest music festival lineup

  1. Go to instafest.app
  2. Click the green "Sign in with Spotify" button
  3. Log in to your Spotify account on the next page
  4. Customize the time, theme and name of your festival and select if you want to show your "Basic-o-meter" score
  5. Click the "Save and Share" button to preview your flier
  6. Click the "Download" button to save a JPG of your lineup
  7. Flex on your friends

Related

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Here's How to Upload Custom Spotify Playlist Covers from Your Phone

Now you can add some visual flair to your expertly selected playlists from anywhere.

Anthems Festival Photo
GEAR + TECH

This App Generates Your Dream Festival Lineup Flyer Using Your Spotify Playlists

The Anthems app wants to change how you discover music.

Bill Clinton Swag Album
Lifestyle

Here's How to Make Your Own Bill Clinton Swag Album Meme

Slick Willie is yet again making his rounds in the memeosphere.

Spotify_Wrapped-cards_header2-1920x733
INDUSTRY

Everyone is Sharing Their Spotify 2020 "Wrapped" Roundup—Find Yours Here

It was a whirlwind year for music, but we're almost at the finish line.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

From COVID-19 measures to camping recommendations, here's everything you need to know about the the 20th annual Summer Camp Music Festival.

spotify-mobile 2
FEATURES

How to Soundtrack a Night Using Spotify Collaborative Playlists

Spotify's collaborative playlist feature allows your entire group to be a part of the song selection.

JOEYSUKI-ADE_website
INDUSTRY

3 Ways to Get Your Music Into Spotify Playlists - Artist Coaching

Joeysuki details how to pitch tracks, from playlist pluggers to user curated content, and breaks down the Spotify algorithm.

daft punk
Lifestyle

Here's How to Unlock a Secret Daft Punk Helmet In "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet"

Gamers can access a virtual helmet similar to the one worn by Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.