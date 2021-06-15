Dance Music-Themed Burger Restaurant "IBEEFA Burger" Hits Ibiza

Tourists heading to the famed island of Ibiza now have more to visit than just the clubs. The island recently celebrated the opening of a gourmet burger joint that is completely built around dance music culture.

After a late night at the club, a trip to the new iBeefaBurger is a must. The restaurant opened last month in style with an onsite set from Hannah Wants. Outside of the obligatory decks in the dining area, the restaurant features a flashy crystal ball-like outer decor and an inner mural paying tribute to numerous industry greats.

Dance music talent past and present also presented a clear inspiration for IBEEFA's menu items. Fans will see the humor in the Hot Mince 82 burger, the Salomon salmon filet sandwich, and the Above & Beyond burger with a Beyond Meat patty.

DJ puns are bountiful on the IBEEFA Burger menu.

The IBEEFA Burger menu is packing more than just beef, however. Consistent with changing dietary preferences, the new business wanted to be sure they catered to a broad audience by adding vegetarian and vegan options.

"When you think of a burger restaurant in San Antonio you might envisage an all-night van with dodgy meat and fist-fights in the queue,” co-owner Kai Cant stated. "In fact, people’s expectations of burgers have completely changed over the last decade or so, and we felt there should be something on the island to reflect this. Great music and the great food in an uplifting club atmosphere is what iBeefaBurger is all about."