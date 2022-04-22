ILLENIUM Joins Forces With DC Comics and Electric Family for Stunning "Batman" Merch Collection

ILLENIUM is the hero Gotham needs right now.

The electronic music superstar has teamed up with DC Comics and leading apparel brand Electric Family for a rare Batman merch collab. The DC-branded, limited edition collection is available now.

One look at the threads is all it takes to realize the undeniable synergy between the DJ's and superhero's respective imagery. The dark skies of Gotham are an ideal canvas for ILLENIUM's incandescent "phoenix" emblem and likeness, which glides around the iconic Bat-Signal.

A t-shirt from Electric Family's new "Batman" collection in collaboration with DC Comics and ILLENIUM. c/o Electric Family

Electric Family has long operated in the vanguard of electronic dance music and fashion. Over the years, the company's list of artist collaborations has grown to look more like an EDC lineup than a ledger. They've joined forces with the likes of Carl Cox, Skrillex, Marshmello, Tiësto and Kygo, among many others, to develop unique merchandise and empower the dance music community at large.

Electric Family and DC's new Batman-themed collection features various articles of clothing, including a t-shirt, hoodie, crewneck and a stunning, polychromatic baseball jersey—a fan-favorite among Illenials. DC UNIVERSE INFINITE subscribers will receive early access at 8AM PT (11AM ET) before it opens to the general public two hours later.

DC is also releasing a limited edition "ILLENIUM x Batman" comic book cover on Friday, April 22nd. The first 100 of the 3,000 limited comics will be autographed by the Grammy-nominated Fallen Embers producer.

EDM.com caught up with Electric Family cofounder Steve Brudzewski to discuss the ambitious new collab as well as what the company has in store this year.

Steve Brudzewski

EDM.com: The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the music industry in many ways, like democratizing live streaming for many electronic music artists. In what ways did it affect Electric Family and how did the company grow from it?

Steve Brudzewski: I believe Covid affected a lot of musicians because it took away the ability to perform live and earn a living from live events. Thankfully, we are an online focused brand with a lot of relationships in the music industry.

We were able to transform ElectricFamily.com into an artist merchandise superstore to not only give artists an additional channel to earn a living, but to give fans a chance to shop and support their favorite artists every single day.

EDM.com: Now that festivals and in-person shows are back, how are you activating the Electric Family brand in the live music arena?

Steve Brudzewski: We are planning to bring back pop-up shop experiences, our charitable "Do-Good" events, and get back into the scene vending at the top festivals.

EDM.com: Can you tell us more about the partnership with DC? How did it come about?

Steve Brudzewski: The DC Comics partnership started over three years ago with a vision. We felt that the iconic brands represented by DC and some of the artists we work with could have a great synergy. We had a meeting with them, and they embraced our vision and we have been executing it together since. We look forward to working with DC Comics and bringing some more high-quality collaborations to life in the future.

EDM.com: Do you have any personal memories of DC comics, movies, etc. that made this partnership extra meaningful to see it come together?

Steve Brudzewski: I am a huge Batman fan, and also an ILLENIUM fan. Seeing this collaboration come to life after years of work behind the scenes is very special to me.

2 Gallery 2 Images

EDM.com: You’ve been working with ILLENIUM for years now. What’s it been like to see his own brand blossom alongside the exponential growth of Electric Family?

Steve Brudzewski: I cannot say enough about how amazing ILLENIUM and his team is. All the credit goes to him, his music and his team. We are honored to work with them for so many years and we are proud of his growth as well as Electric Family's.

EDM.com: Clothing is perhaps the quintessential way many dance music fans express themselves. In your opinion, what does any particular fit say about the person who wears it?

Steve Brudzewski: I think over the past several years, people have really started to express themselves and who they listen to with their clothing. Seeing more and more fans wearing their favorite artists merchandise at shows and festivals is so cool. I hope more people continue to support their favorite artists and brands this way.

EDM.com: What else can our readers expect to see from Electric Family this year?

Steve Brudzewski: We have a lot of high-quality collaborations in the works, and some special activations later this year. I would suggest people check out the new ElectricFamily.com artist merch superstore and follow our socials for all the news coming. We will be back doing physical activations very soon.

Most importantly, I look forward to seeing all of our loyal fans in person as we get back into the live events world once again!