Watch This DJ Perform for 192 Passengers at Rave Aboard International Flight

French dance music artist Charles B threw quite a party over the weekend—30,000 feet in the air.

The Parisian DJ entertained travelers on an international flight with a full performance which spanned the entire trip from Paris to Malta, he told EDM.com. The two-and-a half-hour set saw Charles dropping a medley of house tunes, from surefire party starters such as Daft Punk's "One More Time" to singalong cuts like David Guetta's remix of Shouse's "Love Tonight."

The normal cabin lights were dimmed down, leaving a rapid swirl of neon lights from external machines and the glow of passengers donning LED headwear to wash the area in a sea of color.

Charles B tells EDM.com that a total of 192 people (186 passengers, four stewards, and two pilots) were there to witness what he claims to be the biggest airplane party by attendance at commercial airline altitude. However, we're unable to verify whether or not this flight rave netted a world-record achievement.

Check out a few snapshots from the performance below.

Thomas Obrador/Agence WATO (c/o Charles B)

Thomas Obrador/Agence WATO (c/o Charles B)

