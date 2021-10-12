Watch This DJ Perform for 192 Passengers at Rave Aboard International Flight
French dance music artist Charles B threw quite a party over the weekend—30,000 feet in the air.
The Parisian DJ entertained travelers on an international flight with a full performance which spanned the entire trip from Paris to Malta, he told EDM.com. The two-and-a half-hour set saw Charles dropping a medley of house tunes, from surefire party starters such as Daft Punk's "One More Time" to singalong cuts like David Guetta's remix of Shouse's "Love Tonight."
The normal cabin lights were dimmed down, leaving a rapid swirl of neon lights from external machines and the glow of passengers donning LED headwear to wash the area in a sea of color.
Charles B tells EDM.com that a total of 192 people (186 passengers, four stewards, and two pilots) were there to witness what he claims to be the biggest airplane party by attendance at commercial airline altitude. However, we're unable to verify whether or not this flight rave netted a world-record achievement.
Recommended Articles
Watch This DJ Perform for 192 Passengers at Rave Aboard International Flight
Charles B entertained passengers for two-and-a-half hours as many took to the aisles to dance the time away.
Dancing, Daylight, and deadmau5: Élia Beach Club's 2021 EDC Weekend Is Hedonism At Its Finest
Las Vegas' hottest new pool destination is gearing up for a three-day dance music spectacular with deadmau5, Above & Beyond, and more.
The Tim Bergling Foundation Announces Special Avicii Tribute Concert
The first annual "Together For A Better Day" tribute event was organized to destigmatize mental health issues and raise awareness of suicide among young people.
Check out a few snapshots from the performance below.
FOLLOW CHARLES B:
Facebook: facebook.com/djcharlesb
Instagram: instagram.com/djcharlesb
Spotify: spoti.fi/30jM2BZ