Fashion Designer and KFC Heiress Kaila Methven Shares Special Valentine's Day Treat

Fashion designer and KFC Heiress Kaila Methven just shared a special Valentine’s visual in advance of her new EDM line set to launch this spring.

Kaila Methven is the founder of Madame Methven and Madame Special K and debuted her collections at LA Fashion Week. Since then, she has been featured in magazines worldwide, including The Sun, Business Insider, Authority Magazine and Medium, LA Wire, Top 40 under 40. Methven also recently signed on with CAA for a new unscripted television show which follows the designer as she balances her roles as a business owner and 'never-a-dull-moment' socialite.

Madame Special K is a playful, vivacious, vibrant and color-splashed collection of haute couture lingerie inspired by dance music festival culture. Check out the Madame Special K Valentine's Day visual below:

In addition to the visual, Methven was happy to offer some tips to spice up Valentine's Day:

~Instead of playing the old-fashioned “Sex and the City sushi”, why not add some sprinkles and fun and make yourself a human cupcake with sweet ingredients.

~No pool for skinny-dipping? Fill up your tub, grab some champagne and enjoy your partner’s company over some bubbly and chocolate strawberries.

~After a nice day on the beach, set up a lovely picnic with an ocean view at sunset. Then strip down to your swimwear and have some fun in the water.

~If you’re in a very serious relationship and if you know they are “the one” there is no better day to propose than Valentine’s Day!

~Or, how about making a different kind of commitment and getting a pet together. Just remember a pet is for life, not just Valentine's Day.

~If you know a girl that loves flowers, try adding a heart-felt message showing your true love; a classic gift that never fails to impress.

~Have you ever thought about buying your girl lingerie? Let’s take it next level for 2021 and also add some playful toys or tricks. Who doesn’t want to live out their fantasy IRL?

~Speaking of tricks and treats, how about some role play this Valentine's Day? Valentine's Day is the perfect time to get into a new character, even if it’s just for 24 hours.

~If you want to really live out your Madame Special K fantasy, surprise your partner and before they get too much of a look, blindfold them. The rest is up to your imagination!

