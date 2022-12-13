Skip to main content
Kraftwerk Member Karl Bartos Shares Career Journey In New Memoir, "The Sound of the Machine"

Bartos was a member of the band for over fifteen years. Now he's offering his perspective on how the group's legacy was able to stand the test of time.

Peter Boettcher

An electronic music pioneer is putting his storied career to the page in an upcoming memoir. 

Former Kraftwerk member Karl Bartos has revealed The Sound of the Machine. The new book chronicles the rise of the pioneering band, who recently joined the very selective club of electronic music artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

"I reveal why our music – created in the analogue world – has survived its digital substitute," Bartos said of the memoir, per Euronews. "As I see it, in our best moments the compositions are a testament to our search for the poetry concealed in the sound of the machine."

Karl Bartos became Kraftwerk's fourth member in the mid-1970s and remained a member of the group until 1990.

Bartos shares his unique childhood experience in post-war Germany and the circumstances which led to the formation and popularity of one of the most impactful live electronic groups of all-time. He joined the group in the mid-1970s and became its fourth member.

Bartos brings a valuable perspective on Kraftwerk's rise to popularity for their self-described "robot pop" style, which catapulted the popularity of synth-pop, electropop and more. 

The Sound of the Machine is available now for order as a hardcover, eBook and audiobook.

