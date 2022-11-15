Skip to main content
Kygo, Diplo, More Invest In Cove, the World's First Biodegradable Water Bottle

Cove holds the promise of becoming the future of sustainable water consumption.

The ongoing initiative to make single-use plastics a thing of the past has broken new ground with Cove, the world’s first biodegradable water bottle.

The Cove water bottle has been an effort five years in the making. Diplo, Ellie Goulding and Kygo‘s Palm Tree Crew are among the company’s high-profile list of early investors.

It’s no surprise the artists are backing the future of environmentally friendly water consumption as the technology has been highly sought after by festivals around the globe looking to reduce the stubbornly large size of their carbon footprint.

But the reach of Cove is likely to extend well beyond the festival niche. Most major retailers have already expressed interest, according to Cove’s Founder, Alex Totterman.

The company raised $20 million in 2018 to bring the product to market, but the path forward in the years since has been met with some hurdles. In addition to a supply chain crunch in the aftermath of the pandemic, the company experienced a rigorous trial and error period in their effort to cast polyhydroxyalkanoates, or PHA, into bottled form. PHA is a polymer which is able to be dissolved in water or soil without creating environmental toxicity, and it’s the material at the core of Cove’s potential future success.

As for how the company's product compares to the familiar plastic receptacle, Tottman says Cove is nearly indistinguishable. "If someone gave that to you, you probably would have no idea that that wasn’t a plastic bottle," he told Bloomberg.

Cove bottles are expected to retail for $2.99 and they will launch on December 1st.

