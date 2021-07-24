Kygo's Palm Tree Crew Lifestyle Brand Launches Suave Summer Essentials
Palm Tree Crew and PUMA are bringing a new luxury flare to golf in a high profile partnership.

Palm Tree Crew and PUMA are bringing a new luxury flare to golf in a high profile partnership.
Palm Tree Crew

Palm Tree Crew and PUMA are bringing a new luxury flare to golf in a high profile partnership.

Kygo's Palm Tree Crew clothing line is ushering in a shimmering summer with the addition of several new high-end items fit for the beach or the fairway. 

Launched in 2016 alongside his manager Myles Shear, Kygo's Palm Tree Crew has come to be the embodiment of summer. With a new set of PALMS and Palm Club Beach House branded products, the company is putting forth its brightest designs and most tropical aesthetics to date. 

The PALMS crewneck and matching shorts combo sport a sunshine enshrined outline of California, in a vibrant visual tribute to the Golden State. Similarly, the Palm Club Beach House branded hoodie and t-shirt depict a picturesque West Coast scene characterized by an easy breeze whistling through the trees on a placid summer day. 

Palm Tree Crew launches summer essentials for the beach as well as athletic wear for the golf course.

