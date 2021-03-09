Kygo Releases Golf Collection in Collaboration with Puma

Weeks after the release of his noise-canceling headphones, Kygo is back with another merchandise drop. This time around, he's targeting golfers with a new series of gear in collaboration with Puma Golf.

The collection is branded under Kygo's Palm Tree Crew line. Fans will be able to order shirts, shorts, shoes, hats, a belt, a mini-speaker, and even a limited edition driver. Golf fanatics and EDM fans alike were also excited to see PGA superstar Rickie Fowler joining in on the campaign—including Kygo himself.

"Golf is one of my favorite hobbies when I'm not touring or making music," Kygo said in a press release. "Rickie and I had wanted to team up with our brands and make something special that not only we could enjoy but our fans and supporters as well. I couldn’t be happier with how the collection turned out and can't wait to see Rickie out there on the course decked out in Palm Tree Crew x Puma gear!"

Kygo's Palm Tree Crew and Puma Golf collaborative merchandise is now available for purchase. You can check out the collection on the official shop page.

