Kygo Releases Golf Collection in Collaboration with Puma

Kygo Releases Golf Collection in Collaboration with Puma

The new merchandise was modeled by PGA Tour professional golfer Rickie Fowler.
Author:
Publish date:

Cobra Golf

Weeks after the release of his noise-canceling headphones, Kygo is back with another merchandise drop. This time around, he's targeting golfers with a new series of gear in collaboration with Puma Golf.

The collection is branded under Kygo's Palm Tree Crew line. Fans will be able to order shirts, shorts, shoes, hats, a belt, a mini-speaker, and even a limited edition driver. Golf fanatics and EDM fans alike were also excited to see PGA superstar Rickie Fowler joining in on the campaign—including Kygo himself.

"Golf is one of my favorite hobbies when I'm not touring or making music," Kygo said in a press release. "Rickie and I had wanted to team up with our brands and make something special that not only we could enjoy but our fans and supporters as well. I couldn’t be happier with how the collection turned out and can't wait to see Rickie out there on the course decked out in Palm Tree Crew x Puma gear!"

Kygo's Palm Tree Crew and Puma Golf collaborative merchandise is now available for purchase. You can check out the collection on the official shop page.

Kygo Puma Golf Rickie Fowler
Kygo Golf Driver Puma Golf

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bNxrT3

Related

KYGOxKC - HoodieBack
NEWS

Kygo Releases New "Golden Hour" Merch Capsule Collection

Kygo's new merch is inspired by the artwork from his forthcoming album.

Kygo
MUSIC RELEASES

Kygo and Tina Turner to Release Remix of Iconic Single "What's Love Got to Do with It"

The Norwegian producer is set to provide a new spin to Turner's 1984 Grammy Award-winning track.

Kygo
NEWS

Kygo Sinks Investment Into Plant-Based Chicken Company

Palm Tree Crew Investments helped close an $8 million Series A funding round for daring, the leader in plant-based chicken.

Kygo Whitney Houston
MUSIC RELEASES

Kygo Releases Music Video for Whitney Houston Collab "Higher Love"

Kygo released a music video for his track "Higher Love" featuring the late Whitney Houston.

Kygo Donna Summer
FEATURES

Go Behind the Scenes of Kygo and Donna Summer's New "Hot Stuff" Music Video

Produced by Lighthouse Films, the new music video features performances from "Outer Banks" stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes.

Kygo
EVENTS

Kygo to Perform Halftime Show of Bud Light's "Battle of the Best" Gaming Tournament

A set from Kygo will be a welcomed break in the action in this pressing tournament.

Split Screen of Pikachu from Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and DJ/producer Kygo.
MUSIC RELEASES

Upcoming Kygo and Rita Ora Collab to be Featured on Pokémon: Detective Pikachu Soundtrack

The collaboration between Kygo and Rita Ora will be released this Friday and will be featured on the official soundtrack for Pokémon: Detective Pikachu.

Petey Martin
INTERVIEWS

Palm Tree Records' Petey Martin on Post-Pandemic Plans, Collaborating With Kygo and Vin Diesel

"Best team in the world. They are family."