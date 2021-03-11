Pioneering Women of House Music Celebrated in New Coffee Table Book

Music promoter Laila McKenzie and writer Ian "Snowy" Snowball have joined forces for a new hardcover coffee table book titled "Lady Of The House," the first of its kind to celebrate women in house music. The authors have been hard at work over the last year to bring the project to life and have launched a Kickstarter campaign to release it to the public.

The book contains over 100 inspirational stories, interviews, and images of the pioneering women who helped to shape house music and those who continue to contribute to the scene to this day. Among the DJs, producers, vocalists, promoters, and managers set to be featured are Candi Staton, Barbara Tucker, Sam Divine, DJ Maxinne, Lynn Cosgrave, and Kym Mazelle, among others.

The authors have enlisted a group of male artists to write the introduction and share their admiration for these powerful females, which will include a forward by legendary DJ Carl Cox.

The book is shaping up to be a collectible piece of literacy and art for music lovers across gender lines. "'Lady of the House' is so much more than just women in house, it's about women being creative and doing what they love to do," the Kickstarter reads. "In a time where so much change has happened & so many inequalities have been brought to light over the last year we want to ensure the legacy of women's power is passed down to future generations. The interviews are rich will stories of determination, empowerment, inspiration, challenges, passion, education, having goals and, simply realizing dreams."

McKenzie and Snowball have set a goal of £25,000 to cover the cost of printing and distribution. The authors will also be donating £1 from the sale of every book to the Night Time Industries Association’s Savenightlife CIC. These donations will go towards developing their #Weareallinthistogether Diversity & Inclusion initiative to ensure access to equal rights and protection for all women within the industry.

To donate to the Lady Of The House Kickstarter campaign, click here.