Las Vegas' First-Ever "Gaming Cabanas" Let Clubbers Compete While They Party

On a relentless mission to redefine the moth-eaten world of gaming, esports organization and lifestyle brand XSET has launched Las Vegas' first-ever "gaming cabanas."

Clubbers planning to party at Drai's Beachclub can now secure one of the innovative cabanas, where they can find a respite from the revelry and play their favorite video games. XSET recently debuted the experience at the popular club, which outfitted a number of its cabanas with gaming consoles, large screens and state-of-the-art sound systems. According to a press release, the venue also has plans to host gaming tournaments hosted by XSET talent and artists.

The cabanas launched on Sunday, May 29th to align with an exclusive performance by iconic hip-hop artist Lil Wayne, whose has been rumored to be working with XSET. The organization also counts chart-topping Latin trap artist Ozuna and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee as investors.

c/o Clinton Sparks

The first-of-its-kind gaming experience, says XSET cofounder and Chief Business Development Officer Clinton Sparks, is the latest move by the company in its efforts to intersect gaming, music, sports, fashion and art. Hoping to build a more diverse future for gaming culture, Sparks launched the fast-growing brand in July 2020 alongside fellow former FaZe Clan exec Greg Selkoe, who likened esports organizations to frat houses at the time.

"We at XSET are about culture and lifestyle, both which include gaming and music," Sparks told EDM.com. "We are psyched to have partnered with Drais to help bring a whole new experience to their venue. Now, you can be at the world's greatest party playing your favorite game while listening to your favorite DJ or artists performing live. Rep the set."

FOLLOW XSET:

Website: xset.com

Facebook: facebook.com/XSETGAMING

Twitter: twitter.com/XSET

Instagram: instagram.com/xset