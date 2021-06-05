"Vegas is Back" Proclaims Nightclub Attendee After Posting $8,700 Receipt Online

These guys found out quickly what it means to violate the cardinal rule of Las Vegas.
A couple of frivolous clubbers have violated the cardinal rule of Las Vegas, to their own detriment. 

Twitter user @Investor_NICK_, a self-described tech investor, quickly learned what it's like to ball without a budget at Sin City's iconic Encore Beach Club. Proclaiming that "Vegas is back," he posted a lengthy receipt from the luxury venue totaling near $8,700 in expense.

We're not sure whether it was the $1,350 bottles of Perrier-Jouet Champagne or the combined $312 of Fiji water that was ordered for the party, but something dawned on him that Wynn, the parent company of Encore, might be making a pretty penny off of his friends who evidently spared no expense during Memorial Day Weekend.

Funny enough, another user, David Oro, couldn't just sit by and let Nick and his friends have all the attention. Jumping in with a lengthy receipt of his own, totaling a hefty $189,000, Oro didn't hesitate to flex his crew's $25,000 bottles of Veuve Cliquot, which as the NY Post points out, retail for $50 each. Naturally, Oro's party seized the moment and ordered four bottles.

Oro had evidently been waiting awhile for this moment to share his generous spending, given the receipt he posted dates back to 2011 and was printed by Wynn's now defunct Tryst nightclub, which closed in 2015.

One might argue these are exorbitant prices to pay for a brief moment of Internet recognition, but these guys don't seem to mind. 

