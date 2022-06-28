League of Legends Quietly Reveals Porter Robinson Collaboration

League of Legends quietly revealed that one of their superstar fans would be involved in the game's upcoming event.

On July 14th, fans will be able to participate in the newest entry in the long-running "Star Guardian" in-game event series. As expected, fans of the wildly popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game were excited to learn more about the unfolding story and what content they can get their virtual hands on.

However, the description of the trailer video contained an eyebrow-raising name, per AFK Gaming. With accompanying text reading, "A new day is just over the horizon," LoL's developer Riot Games included a link to Porter Robinson's official website.

The description also reveals that the music in the trailer was created by the Riot Games Music team and Robinson—a well-known League of Legends fan and competitor—but his individual contributions were not specifically highlighted in the list of performers that preceded the reveal. It seems as though the small teaser is priming fans for a larger reveal as the "Star Guardian" event grows near.

AFK also noted that this news was teased back in April, when Riot Games Music's official Twitter account shared a picture of the character Sona in her DJ getup at the iconic Coachella music and arts festival. When looking closely, fans can Sona wearing a shirt that features Robinson's mascot, DJ Potaro.

