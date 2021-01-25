Win a Badass Limited Edition LED Wakesurf Board from Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Records

Brigade Wakesurfing is offering the chance to win one of the awe-inspiring "6OKI" boards, which harnesses rave culture into a beautiful wakesurf design.
Brigade Wakesurfing

Thanks to Brigade Wakesurfing's new cutting edge LED wakesurf boards, you can now glide through the ocean like a bioluminescent jellyfish. The lifestyle brand has teamed up with Steve Aoki and his flagship record label, Dim Mak, to give away a custom board to one lucky fan.

The board is the wakesurfing and raving crossover you didn't know you needed. With tinctures of turquoise and emerald green that allow you to slither through the ocean with chameleon-like grace, it harnesses the rave-inspired mayhem of Aoki's new 6OKI - Rave Royale EP and manifests it into an aerodynamic wakesurf design.

In collaboration with Brigade and EDM.com, Aoki and Dim Mak are giving fans a chance to win one of the unique wakesurf boards, which retail for $1399. With over 300 color modes that mirror the polychromatic barrage of strobes at Aoki's live performances, the board's LED lights are routed through its core and can be charged wirelessly.

You can enter the giveaway here.

ii_kffslx700

