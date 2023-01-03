Re-Development Set to Begin On Wigan Pier Nightclub, Once a U.K. Rave Landmark

Skip to main content
Wigan Pier Nightclub was instrumental in fostering the growth of raves in the U.K.

After sitting vacant for nine years, development is set to start on the plot that once housed an iconic U.K. nightspot.

Wigan Pier, once a rough-and-tumble venue synonymous with the boom of the industrial revolution, went on to become a popular hub for '90s rave culture after the formation of Wigan Pier Nightclub.

However, in the years since, new development of the area has displaced much of its former industrial roots. Once bustling with the sounds of bounce and house music, the club closed in 2014 and much of it was demolished soon thereafter.

But the location where the club stood has been particularly quiet. Plans were set in 2019 to escalate development of the location into a wedding venue, microbrewery, food hall and residential property for eight townhomes, according to What's On Manchester. Tthe pandemic put much of those aspirations on hold, but work is once again slated to begin in February 2023. 

By Cameron Sunkel

Ahead of the upcoming re-development, take a look at some of the last photos taken of the historical dance music landmark.

