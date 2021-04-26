Little Caesars Made a Pizza Dough-Themed Spotify Playlist—And It's Loaded With Electronic Music

Pizza aficionadoughs can get down to TYNAN and G-Rex's "Doughboi" and Buku's "Cake Dough Cheddar."
Little Caesars

As the music scene makes its triumphant return after a lost year, Little Caesars wants to get a slice of the action.

Little Caesars—yes, the pizza chain—has crafted a dough-themed playlist that fans of electronic music will find to be a real pizza work (are these pizza puns working?). The selections spans only 15 tracks, but there is some meaty dance music here for fans who want to spice up their playlist game.

Pizza aficionadoughs can get down to TYNAN and G-Rex's "Doughboi" and Buku's "Cake Dough Cheddar," two huge bass music tracks from a few of the genre's heavy-hitters. The playlist runs the genre gamut, dabbling in EDM sub-genres like chillhop ("Dough" by Strewing), melodic trap ("Dough" by Ryan Celcius, Stubbs and ZOD1AC), dubstep ("Jump On Dough" by Opiun Drinky) and even electro swing ("Dough" by Kitten & The Hip).  

Check out Little Caesars' full "Doughn't Sleep On This Mix" below.

