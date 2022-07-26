Discover the Frequency of Love In "Love Hertz," a New EDM-Inspired Novel

What happens when a breakdancer, a music producer and an award-winning filmmaker come together? Well, a romantic comedy meets sci-fi novel, that's set in the world of electronic dance music.

Co-written by Aaron Mostow, Kevin Flores and Rodolfo Tagle III, Love Hertz is a new book set in the world of electronic dance music. A romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist, the collaborative effort speaks to the potential of EDM culture and its capacity to inspire love. According to the authors, the idea behind the book and its name comes from the idea that "the frequency of love hurts."

In the fictional novel, a struggling DJ in his 20s find himself constantly on the hunt for love. The book's protagonist, Taj Das, tries to find love, but it doesn't take long for him to face the harsh realities that come with the elusive chase.

After a less-than-desirable experience at his debut performance, Das feels disheartened. However, driven by a passion for dance music, he ultimately decides to pursue music production. And while working on a track one night, he falls asleep on his keyboard before being awakened by a frequency he created subconsciously.

What follows suit is a series of unexpected encounters centered around him layering his beat-making abilities with his newfound gift: the frequency of love, or "love hertz." The book explores the mystery around Das' newfound sound and unravels how his unexpected discovery forever changes his life.

The novel's eponymous soundtrack features six singles from the Love Hertz audiobook. The EP includes an original song by Epikker, “Revolution” (with Noah Lowman), as well as remixes of the track from indie dance acts Mansion and Frank Royal.

Elsewhere on the EP, which functions as a groovy compliment to the Love Hertz story, is Epikker’s “Joyride.” The soundtrack is rounded out by Los Angeles duo Earthquake State’s single “Up and Down the Block,” which was originally featured on the Playstation game Electronauts.

The Love Hertz soundtrack is available here as a free download.

