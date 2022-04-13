Skip to main content
Dillon Francis Confirmed As Special Guest On Marc Rebillet's "We've Got Company" Show

Dillon Francis Confirmed As Special Guest On Marc Rebillet's "We've Got Company" Show

The second episode will be the series' debut after the premiere with Flying Lotus was delayed due to technical difficulties.

Jesse Lirola

The second episode will be the series' debut after the premiere with Flying Lotus was delayed due to technical difficulties.

Dillon Francis will be going inside the mind of Marc Rebillet for the debut episode of the latter's new Amazon Music show, We've Got Company

Francis has been confirmed as the second special guest in the series, following Flying Lotus' appearance in the first episode. Broadcasting bi-weekly, We've Got Company is described as "a talk show inside of a sitcom." Rebillet and his guests will create music on the fly, interact with viewers, play video games and more, all inside the world of a zany TV sitcom hosted by Loop Daddy himself. 

While the episode with Francis is technically the second episode in the series, it will be the broadcast debut of We've Got Company since the pilot with Lotus never made the air due to technical difficulties. At the time of writing, it's unclear when it will be uploaded.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Crossmauz
Lifestyle

This 15-Year-Old Twitch Streamer Has Festival-Grade Pyro and Lasers In His Bedroom for CoD Celebrations

Production coordinators, take notice: if you don't step your game up, Crossmauz is coming for your job.

By Nick Yopko2 hours ago
Oliver-Koletzki12
NEWS

Oliver Koletzki Announces First-Ever North American Live Tour

Koletzki's dreamy, organic sound has been on full display during the can't-miss tour.

By EDM.com Staff2 hours ago
Blunts & Blondes and Zeds Dead
MUSIC RELEASES

Blunts & Blondes and Zeds Dead Drop Emotionally Charged Bass Anthem, "Think Of You"

"Think Of You" is the final single off of Blunts & Blondes' upcoming debut album, "Story of a Stoner."

By EDM.com Staff3 hours ago

We've Got Company with Dillon Francis is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 13th at 9PM ET on Amazon Music's Twitch channel. You can tune into the stream here.

FOLLOW MARC REBILLET:

Website: marcrebillet.com
Facebook: facebook.com/marcrebillet
Twitter: twitter.com/marcrebillet
Instagram: instagram.com/marcrebillet
YouTube: youtube.com/marcrebillet

FOLLOW DILLON FRANCIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/dillonfrancismusic
Twitter: twitter.com/DillonFrancis
Instagram: instagram.com/dillonfrancis
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ouSzRh

Related

Marc Rebillet
Lifestyle

Marc Rebillet to Star in "Talk Show Inside of a Sitcom" On Amazon Music

"We've Got Company" is a 90-minute program filled with special guests, improvised musical performances, and whatever else crosses the mind of Loop Daddy.

Marc Rebillet performing at The Beatyard in Dublin 2019
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Headline Red Rocks Performance

The improvisational artist will make his debut at the iconic open air venue one day before Halloween 2022.

Marc Rebillet
NEWS

Marc Rebillet Announces Recording of Debut Album

The improvisational artist stated that there will be collaborations on the work-in-progress album.

Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Halloween Weekend Drive-In Shows and Landmark Rose Bowl Performance

Loop Daddy is hitting the road once again for three California performances.

Borderlands 3
Lifestyle

Dillon Francis and Boombox Cartel Featured in Borderlands 3 DLC Trailer

The Season Pass 2 trailer continues the series' long trend of including dance music in their marketing.

DSC00253+(1)
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces 2021 North America Tour

In September and October, Marc Rebillet will hit the road for a number of standalone and festival performances.

Erykah Badu and Marc Rebillet
NEWS

Neo-Soul Legend Erykah Badu Makes Surprise Appearance at Marc Rebillet Drive-In Show

Marc Rebillet's first musical guest was none other than the Grammy-winning queen of neo soul, Erykah Badu.

Bonnaroo Promo Photo
EVENTS

Flume, ILLENIUM, Marc Rebillet, More to Play Bonnaroo 2022 After Hours

All of the performances at the After Hours event will not start until after midnight.