Dillon Francis Confirmed As Special Guest On Marc Rebillet's "We've Got Company" Show
Dillon Francis will be going inside the mind of Marc Rebillet for the debut episode of the latter's new Amazon Music show, We've Got Company.
Francis has been confirmed as the second special guest in the series, following Flying Lotus' appearance in the first episode. Broadcasting bi-weekly, We've Got Company is described as "a talk show inside of a sitcom." Rebillet and his guests will create music on the fly, interact with viewers, play video games and more, all inside the world of a zany TV sitcom hosted by Loop Daddy himself.
While the episode with Francis is technically the second episode in the series, it will be the broadcast debut of We've Got Company since the pilot with Lotus never made the air due to technical difficulties. At the time of writing, it's unclear when it will be uploaded.
We've Got Company with Dillon Francis is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 13th at 9PM ET on Amazon Music's Twitch channel. You can tune into the stream here.
