Watch Marc Rebillet Perform Using Fruit in a Zany German Commercial

Marc Rebillet has gained the attention of many with his larger-than-life personality, undeniably catchy rhythms, and spicy lyrics. The one they call "Loop Daddy" has already climbed to the highest heights, working with artists such as Snoop Dogg and Reggie Watts and booking high-profile gigs at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, among other major festivals.

Now, he's hit the small screen as the star of a hilarious German television commercial. The ad comes courtesy of German supermarket Edeka, who enlisted Rebillet to star as "Super Marc" in the zany TV spot.

Rebillet works his magic on the fruits and vegetables in an Edeka store that looks more like a nightclub, gyrating around with the same personality he showcases in his hysterical videos and livestreams. A disco sound provides the main theme for Rebillet's song in the commercial, but it breaks into a trap-oriented hip-hop banger after Super Marc asks for help finding the schmand (a German-style sour cream) for his baked potato.

In our intimate November 2020 interview with the absurdist musician, he told us about his goal to branch out into other avenues of entertainment, including film. You can read the full feature here and watch his new Edeka ad below.

