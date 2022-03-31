Skip to main content
Marc Rebillet to Star in "Talk Show Inside of a Sitcom" On Amazon Music

"We've Got Company" is a 90-minute program filled with special guests, improvised musical performances, and whatever else crosses the mind of Loop Daddy.

Jesse Lirola

You better watch Marc Rebillet's new show or he will be very upset with you.

Coming this week to Amazon Music's Twitch channel is a new biweekly show hosted by Rebillet, affectionately known as Loop Daddy. Titled We've Got Company, the program will feature special guests, gaming, audience interaction, and of course, some improvised performances from Rebillet and his friends.

Described by Rebillet as "a talk show inside of sitcom," the first episode of We've Got Company will feature an appearance from the multimedia mastermind Flying Lotus filmed in the style of those classic, comforting TV shows. Considering the duo's penchant for absurdity and Rebillet's tendency to shed his clothing, we can already imagine how much the executives who green-lit the show will be sweating.

Rebillet said there will be consequences for those who don't tune in.

"If you don’t watch this show I will be very, very upset," he said in a press release. "I mean I will throw a complete fit. I’m going to start hurling objects through the air and screaming at dogs and small children if you don’t watch this show."

The first episode of We've Got Company will premiere on March 30th, 2022 on Amazon Music's Twitch channel. You can tune into the premiere and see what insanity Loop Daddy has in store here.

