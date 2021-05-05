Look Inside Marshmello's Lavish $10.8 Million Mulholland Estates Mansion

The helmeted hitmaker purchased a glitzy Los Angeles mansion in the same community as homes owned by Christina Aguilera, Kendall Jenner, and Paris Hilton.
What do Marshmello, Christina Aguilera, Kendall Jenner, and Paris Hilton have in common?

They all own homes in the same neighborhood, a fact that recently came to light after Dirt revealed the helmeted hitmaker to be the mystery buyer of a lavish $10.8 million Mulholland Estates mansion purchased last summer.

Marshmello_ME18

The 7,818-square feet home was built in 1992 and designed by Richard Landry, a celebrity architect affectionately known as "King of the Megamansion." With five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, it was featured on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing by the seller’s agents, the famed Altman Brothers team of powerhouse real estate company Douglas Elliman.

Glass front doors open into a cavernous foyer with marble floors. To the right of the doors is a living room with a fireplace and a dining room with dual chandeliers.

Marshmello_ME1
Marshmello_ME3

Upstairs contains four bedrooms and a master, which is something to marvel at. The room has a spa-style bath, dual closets, and even its own mini kitchen. It also offers breathtaking views of the San Fernando Valley.

Marshmello_ME12

The mansion's spacious backyard has a glitzy pool and jacuzzi, as well as a grassy lawn. The area also includes a lounge and entertainment center with a wet bar downstairs.

Marshmello_ME15
Marshmello_ME17

The terrace overlooking the pool has spaces to lounge and enjoy the picturesque views of the hills of Sherman Oaks, California.

Marshmello_ME16

You can read more about Marshmello's Mulholland Estates home via Dirt.

