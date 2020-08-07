Marshmello Unveils Miniature 'Lil Mello Character in Kids Channel "Mellodees"

Marshmello has unveiled 'Lil Mello, an adorable miniature version of the superstar EDM artist.

The recent launch of "Mellodees" saw the DJ and music producer develop a kids channel with weekly 3D videos and bubbly music created by the man behind the mask.

The latest episode of "Mellodees" is highlighted by an appearance from 'Lil Mello, who visits the show's main character Dee, a musical robot. The mini version of Marshmello is just as cute as you'd imagine.

The Shalizi Group

The brainchild of one of the most popular artists in dance music and his venerated manager, "Mellodees" has already achieved an undeniable degree of success. According to a press release, Dee and "Mellodees" are set to be featured in the first-ever iHeartMedia Saturday Morning Dance Party, a "family-friendly music event for children and parents across the U.S." Families can tune into the series on August 22nd and August 29th and also stream it on iHeartRadio's Facebook Page.

You can check out "Wheels On The Bus" and swoon over 'Lil Mello below.

