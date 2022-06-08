Listen to a Guided Audio and Mindfulness Experience With Martin Garrix

Skip to main content
Listen to a Guided Mindfulness and Audio Experience With Martin Garrix

Garrix appeared on Case Kenny's "New Mindset, Who Dis" podcast, teaming up with the host for a unique and meditative mix.

Jakub Janecki

We're willing to bet you haven't heard Martin Garrix quite like this before.

Garrix's music is typically synonymous with the unbridled energy of a rave, but this time around, it's rooted in mindfulness. The Dutch dance music star, who recently released his long-awaited debut club album Sentio, has joined forces with Case Kenny to co-produce a unique audio experience for Kenny's podcast, New Mindset, Who Dis.

The exclusive music and mindfulness collaboration features 30 minutes of uplifting beats from Garrix, whose mix is interpolated with meditative soliloquies courtesy of Kenny. The central theme, Kenny says, is to be cognizant of our need as humans to actively practice self-love.

"Being present isn't easy in 2022—we're under a lot of pressure to create a 'perfect life'' and we feel a tremendous amount of anxiety around accomplishing more. It's no wonder we feel distracted at times and forget to practice self love," Kenny tells EDM.com. "Flip the script for yourself. Take the pressure off to create a perfect life and instead focus on your life's small but perfect moments. "Small laughs, Release Radar Fridays, morning coffee, a new book, dinner with friends—amidst everything you want and still don’t have... small moments are what make life great."

You can dive into "Perfect Moments" below.

