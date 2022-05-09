Skip to main content
Mia Restaurant & Beach Club Is the Underground Dance Music Destination of Tulum

Combining an authentic culinary experience and some of Tulum’s hottest beach parties, Mia is the place to be.

Located in the heart of Tulum’s Hotel Zone, Mia Restaurant & Beach Club has cemented itself as one of the city’s most exciting hubs for dance music fans.

Enmeshing electronic music culture with some of Tulum’s most premium culinary experiences, Mia is located inside Selina Tulum, one of the most internationally recognized hospitality brands which prides itself in intersecting lifestyle, culture and coworking.

Located right by the sea, Mia is a restaurant during the day, offering European and Mexican cuisine in a casual environment that also provides a subtle fine dining experience.

Why Mia stands out, however, is its selection of wine and craft beer, both of which are of the highest caliber in Tulum. Mia Tulum’s wine cellar holds more than 300 labels from across the world, making the restaurant the best hotspot for wine lovers in the city.

Mia/Selina Tulum Entrance
Lifestyle

By Jarett Lopezjust now
During the night, Mia opens its beach club to electronic music enthusiasts while some of the scene's most acclaimed techno and house music artists take the decks to light up the dancefloor. Unlike many venues that book artists independently, Mia collaborates with multiple promoters and booking agencies to source its talent.

And they've curated a layout that allows for two parties to take place at once: one at the beach venue and another at the restaurant.

Mia Restaurant & Beach Club Tulum

Mia Restaurant & Beachclub pool and day beds

Fostering the dance music community is integral to the music programming at Mia, curated by resident DJ and music producer Neohuman. Mia works with various promoters all over the world, from the U.S. to Argentina, Spain and beyond.

Mia also books artists in-house, from local talent to underground legends. ARTBAT, Black Coffee, Monolink, Paul Oakenfold, Bob Moses, Nicole Moudaber, Sven Väth, Adana Twins, Pablo Fierro, Michael Bibi, Adam Port, &ME, Lee Burridge and WhoMadeWho are just a few.

FOLLOW MIA TULUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/miatulummx
Instagram: instagram.com/miatulum
Website: miatulum.com

Tulum

