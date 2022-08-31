Skip to main content
Watch a 6-Year-Old Music Prodigy Recreate Kaytranada and The Internet's "Girl"

Watch a 6-Year-Old Music Prodigy Recreate Kaytranada and The Internet's "Girl"

"That's how we get the Kaytranada sound" is not something a typical six-year-old says.

Miles Bonham/Instagram

"That's how we get the Kaytranada sound" is not something a typical six-year-old says.

Miles Bonham, known as Miles Music Kid online, is not your everyday six-year-old. 

Bonham is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music producer who seems to go viral with each video he uploads. Now, the pint-sized prodigy has shared his recreation of Kaytranada and The Internet's track "Girl," wherein he crafts the track's intricate bass, drum programming and smooth trumpet melody.

Before deciding how to recreate the instrument's melody, he's heard humming it. "Copy automation data," Miles says as he shows the project's volume automation. But he doesn't stop there.

He goes deeper and starts placing various effects, like Logic Pro's Chromaverb reverb plugin, before going as far as sampling his own voice. He croons into the microphone and explains how to pitch the sample and route it through a sampler plugin, which is not necessarily an easy task.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

miles music kid
Lifestyle

Watch a 6-Year-Old Music Prodigy Recreate Kaytranada and The Internet's "Girl"

"That's how we get the Kaytranada sound" is not something a typical six-year-old says.

By Lennon Cihak
Adventure Club at Havana Nightclub in The Grand Oasis at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun
NEWS

Adventure Club Have an "Old School" Remix Brewing

They said the upcoming song harkens back to their fan-favorite remixes of Metric's "Collect Call" and Foxes' "Youth."

By Lennon Cihak
Makasi
MUSIC RELEASES

Makasi Enlists Future Munk for R&B-Infused House Anthem, “Lucky”

The Belgian DJ and producer has returned with one of his most exciting singles to date.

By Jarett Lopez

"That's how we get the Kaytranada sound," he says. "That's dope."

The Internet and KAYTRANADA's track "Girl" was released in 2015 on Odd Future as part of The Internet's Ego Death album. That record features Vic Mensa, Steve Lacy and Tyler, The Creator, among others.

You can follow Miles on TikTok here and listen to the original "Girl" below.

Tags
terms:
KaytranadaThe InternetMiles Music KidMusic Production

Related

ELXDatXU0AEhcSm-1-e1576281028733
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch KAYTRANADA and Tinashe's Haunting "The Worst In Me" Music Video

The track appears on KAYTRANADA's Grammy-worthy sophomore album "BUBBA."

kaytranada
NEWS

KAYTRANADA Nabs 2021 Juno Award for Dance Recording of the Year: See the Full List of Winners

KAYTRANADA's "Bubba" saw the renowned producer win out in the dance music category.

kaytranada
NEWS

Kaytranada Dominates 2021 Dance/Electronic Grammy Awards: See the Full List of Winners

Watch Kaytranada's acceptance speeches inside.

Fat Girl Slim
Lifestyle

Watch Fatboy Slim's 10-year-old daughter DJ as "Fat Girl Slim"

DJing runs in the family.

kaytranada
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaytranada Drops Over 100 Unearthed Songs Under Old Alias

All of his new music has arrived via Bandcamp and is free to stream now.

Avril Levine live at Juno Awards 2022
INDUSTRY

Kaytranada, HNTR, and Tor Take Home The Dance Music Awards At The JUNOS 2022

The Juno Awards introduced a new category this year: Underground Dance Single of the Year.

DJ Swivel Jordan Young
INDUSTRY

The Chainsmokers, BTS Producer DJ Swivel Shares Music Business Advice in New YouTube Series

DJ Swivel doesn’t believe in gatekeeping in the business and believes that information is meant to be shared.

299745135_462568162401928_129324747289759356_n
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch Eliminate Produce a Track With Samples Recorded From Australian Wildlife

Eliminate recorded the calls of kookaburras, snoring of koalas and drinking sounds of kangaroos.