Watch a 6-Year-Old Music Prodigy Recreate Kaytranada and The Internet's "Girl"

Miles Bonham, known as Miles Music Kid online, is not your everyday six-year-old.

Bonham is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and music producer who seems to go viral with each video he uploads. Now, the pint-sized prodigy has shared his recreation of Kaytranada and The Internet's track "Girl," wherein he crafts the track's intricate bass, drum programming and smooth trumpet melody.

Before deciding how to recreate the instrument's melody, he's heard humming it. "Copy automation data," Miles says as he shows the project's volume automation. But he doesn't stop there.

He goes deeper and starts placing various effects, like Logic Pro's Chromaverb reverb plugin, before going as far as sampling his own voice. He croons into the microphone and explains how to pitch the sample and route it through a sampler plugin, which is not necessarily an easy task.

"That's how we get the Kaytranada sound," he says. "That's dope."

The Internet and KAYTRANADA's track "Girl" was released in 2015 on Odd Future as part of The Internet's Ego Death album. That record features Vic Mensa, Steve Lacy and Tyler, The Creator, among others.

You can follow Miles on TikTok here and listen to the original "Girl" below.