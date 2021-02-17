Take a Deeper Look Into MK's Unique Partnership With Luxury Car Brand Jaguar

Earlier in the month of February, Jaguar released a new advert with house music luminary MK, who teamed up with the storied luxury vehicle brand to promote its new F-PACE performance SUV. The ad was soundtracked by MK's new single "Lies," a track created alongside Raphaella that is as smooth as the car's Windsor leather interior.

MK has now unveiled a video offering fans a deeper look into the unique collaboration, which was born out of a desire to explore the intersection of music automotive tech. "I'm in the business of creating heightened moments," MK says before waxing poetic about how his musical journey has come full circle from the genesis of his career, when he discovered synthesizers growing up in the 80s.

You can find "Lies" across streaming platforms here. MK also curated an exclusive playlist for Jaguar, which you can check out below.

FOLLOW MK:

Facebook: facebook.com/MarcKinchen

Twitter: twitter.com/MarcKinchen

Instagram: instagram.com/marckinchen

Spotify: spoti.fi/37kpZdS