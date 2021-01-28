MLB R.B.I. 21's Soundtrack is Dominated by EDM

What will your baseball walk-up anthem be?
MLB

Plenty of iconic EDM tracks have been used as walk-up songs for some of Major League Baseball's biggest stars. Ookay's classic "Thief" was used by Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros famously walked out to Kygo's "Firestone," and Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani championed Afrojack's remix of Thirty Seconds To Mars' "Do Or Die." 

Sports and music have always gone hand in hand, and electronic music has certainly had its place in stadiums across the globe (à la "Kernkraft 400" and "Sandstorm"). So, it's only logical that MLB's newest video game, R.B.I. 21, features a slew of EDM hits in its soundtrack, recapturing the vibe of attending a live sports outing.

EDM mainstays such as Diplo, The Chainsmokers, and R3HAB are featured in the official soundtrack for R.B.I. 21, alongside some rising artists and well-established bands and musicians across all genres. "Cry," Gryffin's collaboration with John Martin, is a future bass standout on the soundtrack, and Conan Gray shines with a synthwave-inspired cut called "Maniac."

Tracks from pop-punk titans All Time Low, blues monarch Marcus King, and indie rockers Cold War Kids are also featured alongside the strong roster of EDM acts. Going yard has never sounded so good.

R.B.I. 21 will be released March 2021 on Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. For more information, check out the game's official website.  

