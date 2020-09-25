Here the Most Popular EDM Artists Listened to While Working Out, According to FitRated

Have you ever wondered what the person next to you at the gym was listening to? FitRated has set out to (kind of) answer that question with their latest study.

FitRated's study surveyed over 1,000 people across the United States to figure out exactly what people were listening to that gave them a little inspiration while exercising. Afterward, they cross-compared their findings with each person's preferred method of working out. Overall, their study found that some genres can help increase workout intensity. Additionally, genre selection can directly relate to the type of workout preferred by the respondent.

They also found that Lady Gaga was the most popular artist for working out and that pop music tops the charts with 53.4% of respondents selecting it as their preferred genre. EDM was the 5th most popular genre, with only 29.2%. When it comes to EDM artists, The Chainsmokers reign supreme with the most selections among participants. Calvin Harris and David Guetta placed second and third, respectively.

We'd be curious to see future research digging deeper into EDM preferences, such as sub-genres and favorite artists within each of those. For a closer look at FitRated's study, click here. You can check out the full list below.

Pop

1. Lady Gaga

2. Michael Jackson

3. Bruno Mars

Hip-Hop/Rap

1. The Weeknd

2. Lil Wayne

3. Eminem

Classic Rock

1. Queen

2. AC/DC

3. Aerosmith

Alternative

1. Red Hot Chili Peppers

2. Linkin Park

3. Nirvana

EDM

1. The Chainsmokers

2. Calvin Harris

3. David Guetta

Heavy Metal

1. Metallica

2. KISS

3. Slipknot

Source: FitRated