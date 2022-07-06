Skip to main content
Mulan, Hercules and Pirates of the Caribbean Get EDM Remixes In Disney's New Racing Game

"Disney Speedstorm" has an electronic music-forward soundtrack featuring remixes of the company's classic tunes.

Disney/Gameloft

Disney is upgrading some of their classic songs for a new racing game.

Coming soon to all major consoles is Disney Speedstorm, a joint effort from the media giant and the mobile game titan Gameloft. The game allows players to compete as characters from franchises like Monsters, Inc. and The Jungle Book, among others, in levels and scenes inspired by Disney and Pixar classics.

While the playable content is enough fan service for most, electronic music aficionados in particular have lot to look forward to.

Disney Speedstorm will feature a soundtrack comprising EDM remixes of iconic songs from Disney's large catalog, according to TheGamer, who had access to the game's closed beta. While racing through the tracks, players will be able to hear dubstep, trap and bass house reworks of music from Mulan, Hercules, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

Luckily for Disney fans interested in what's behind the closed doors of the beta, a YouTuber has uploaded some of the music from the game. You can check out some of the highlights from Disney Speedstorm's official soundtrack below.

The game will be playable on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X/One, Nintendo Switch and PC. A release date has not yet been announced at the time of writing.

