Win Limited Edition Merch from Tiësto's Record Label, Musical Freedom

To celebrate the release of Musical Freedom's expansive Unlimited compilation, Tiësto's venerated record label has teamed up with EDM.com to give away one limited edition merchandise item from its collection.

Fans can enter the giveaway and check out the album below, which features a slew of thunderous electronic tracks from the likes of Cheyenne Giles, SWACQ, Sikdope, Breathe Carolina, and, of course, Tiësto, among many others.

