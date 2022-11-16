Alison Wonderland, Mura Masa, Bicep, More Featured On "Need for Speed: Unbound" Soundtrack

The sounds of hip-hop and electronic music will collide on the cel-shaded streets of Need for Speed Unbound.

Known for high-speed gameplay and expertly curated soundtracks, Need for Speed, one of the gaming community's most iconic racing series, has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to music. That hasn't changed with Unbound, the 13th game in the series, which sees A$AP Rocky and Brodinksi leading the way.

Just a few of the artists included in the game's extensive soundtrack include Alison Wonderland, Buku, Kaytranada, Charli XCX, Santigold, Anna Lunoe, Bicep, Run The Jewels, Mura Masa and TropKillaz. Brodinski also produced an original score which will fill the moments of the game that aren't covered by the soundtrack.

"The most immediate thing that players will notice is the emphasis on global expressions of hip-hop," said Chase Straight, Need for Speed’s Senior Brand Manager, who led the music direction for Unbound. "Nearly half of our soundtrack is non-English, putting a spotlight on art and artists that are making waves in their region of the world that we hope to give a global platform to."

A$AP Rocky will also be immortalized as an in-game character. Players will be able to interact with his character and participate in missions led by the superstar hip-hop artist.

Need for Speed: Unbound is set to arrive on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 2nd, 2022. You can learn more about the game here and check out the trailer below.