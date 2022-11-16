Skip to main content
Alison Wonderland, Mura Masa, Bicep, More Featured On "Need for Speed: Unbound" Soundtrack

Alison Wonderland, Mura Masa, Bicep, More Featured On "Need for Speed: Unbound" Soundtrack

The game's extensive soundtrack will also feature Kaytranada, Anna Lunoe, Brodinski and many more electronic music stars.

Criterion Games/EA

The game's extensive soundtrack will also feature Kaytranada, Anna Lunoe, Brodinski and many more electronic music stars.

The sounds of hip-hop and electronic music will collide on the cel-shaded streets of Need for Speed Unbound.

Known for high-speed gameplay and expertly curated soundtracks, Need for Speed, one of the gaming community's most iconic racing series, has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to music. That hasn't changed with Unbound, the 13th game in the series, which sees A$AP Rocky and Brodinksi leading the way.

Just a few of the artists included in the game's extensive soundtrack include Alison Wonderland, Buku, Kaytranada, Charli XCX, Santigold, Anna Lunoe, Bicep, Run The Jewels, Mura Masa and TropKillaz. Brodinski also produced an original score which will fill the moments of the game that aren't covered by the soundtrack.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FK5
MUSIC RELEASES

Fort Knox Five and Slynk Tap Megan Hamilton for a Tasteful Rework of "Keep The Funk Real": Listen

Hamilton's remix keeps the funk real and fresh.

By Carlie Belbin
220729-153523-TML2022-_DSC4131-RS
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Reveals 2023 Theme to "Take Its Creative Storytelling to New Heights"

The 17th edition of Tomorrowland will revolve around a new theme, "Adscendo."

By Jason Heffler
dfa5b2b0-4597-11ed-bfcf-6cd8b7a147a6.cf
Lifestyle

Alison Wonderland, Mura Masa, Bicep, More Featured On "Need for Speed: Unbound" Soundtrack

The game's extensive soundtrack will also feature Kaytranada, Anna Lunoe, Brodinski and many more electronic music stars.

By Nick Yopko

"The most immediate thing that players will notice is the emphasis on global expressions of hip-hop," said Chase Straight, Need for Speed’s Senior Brand Manager, who led the music direction for Unbound. "Nearly half of our soundtrack is non-English, putting a spotlight on art and artists that are making waves in their region of the world that we hope to give a global platform to."

A$AP Rocky will also be immortalized as an in-game character. Players will be able to interact with his character and participate in missions led by the superstar hip-hop artist.

Need for Speed: Unbound is set to arrive on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 2nd, 2022. You can learn more about the game here and check out the trailer below.

Related

FIFA-21-demo
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume, Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic, More Featured on "FIFA 21" Soundtrack

The soundtrack for the upcoming sports game has been split into two in honor of the Volta Football game mode.

Tetris Beat
Lifestyle

New Tetris Game to Feature Music by Alison Wonderland, Thievery Corporation's GARZA, More

Developers have also revealed that the Apple Arcade-exclusive will feature new music each month.

EA Sports' F1 22
Lifestyle

Listen: EA Sports' F1 2022 Racing Game Features an All-EDM Soundtrack

The game's soundtrack includes music from deadmau5, Marshmello, Moore Kismet, Kavinsky, Kaleena Zanders and more.

fifa
Lifestyle

Flume, ODESZA, Bonobo, More Featured On FIFA 23 Soundtrack

EDM.com Class of 2022 artist LODATO will be giving away a PS5 and copies of the game in honor of his inclusion on FIFA 23 the soundtrack.

general headphones
MUSIC RELEASES

Mura Masa, Kaytranada, More Feature in Apple Music Playlist Curated By Deaf Music Fans

There are several factors determining a deaf music fan's preferences for certain songs.

austin city limits
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL, Alison Wonderland, Madeon, More Featured on Austin City Limits 2021 Lineup

The music festival's 20th anniversary will also feature headlining performances from Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Erykah Badu, Stevie Nicks, and more.

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077
NEWS

A$AP Rocky, Grimes, Nina Kraviz, and More to be Included in Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 unveiled their star-studded soundtrack during The Game Awards 2019.

FIFA 22
Lifestyle

RL Grime, DJ Snake, Swedish House Mafia, More Feature in FIFA 22's Huge Soundtrack: Listen

The gigantic soundtrack features 122 songs that represent 27 different countries.