A$AP Rocky, Sting, and More Share Wild Tripping Stories In New Netflix Psychedelics Documentary

Netflix recently unveiled the trailer for a new documentary film called Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics, which features A$AP Rocky, Sting, and many more. The project will share true stories about tripping on psychedelics, offering up “star-studded reenactments and surreal animations [to] bring their comedic hallucinations to life.”

According to a synopsis from Netflix, Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics “explores the pros, cons, history, future, science, pop-cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens” and “acts as an unofficial user’s guide for these consciousness-altering compounds, and helps dispel the scare myths of the After School Special era.”

If any quote from the trailer will galvanize you into watching the documentary, it's this one from A$AP Rocky, who has long championed the EDM scene with collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, Boys Noize, and more.

“No lie, a rainbow shot out of my dick and it had a sound with it.”

Written and directed by Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Donick Cary, Have A Good Trip: Adventures In Psychedelics will feature mind-blowing accounts from a slew of musicians, actors, and more, including Adam Scott (Step Brothers), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Sarah Silverman (Wreck-It Ralph), Ad-Rock (of Beastie Boys), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), and Rob Corddry (Ballers), among others.