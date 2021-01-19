New Book Explores the Art of Gloving Light Shows

The first-ever physical print book about the history, culture, technique, and theories behind gloving has hit the virtual shelves. Authored by Josh Pilla, the book explores the 20-year history of gloving, an art form championed by many in the electronic dance music space.

Gloves have many different uses in the music industry, like helping impaired pianists regain their mobility to play, but it's the mitts of the LED variety that percolate through the rave scene. If you've been to a festival there's no doubt you've seen a person sitting pretzel-style, in a catatonic state, staring in awe as a fellow raver wallops their senses with a centrifuge of diode lights emitting from their fingertips.

According to Pilla, however, there's more to gloving than meets the eye. Mastering the Art of Gloving - The Literal Handbook is a compendium of knowledge and anecdotes garnered from his eight years of light show experience. Pilla believes that the art of gloving is one of rampant disbelief, and he authored the opus to dispel the negative stigmas associated with it. The book features interviews with gloving's founding artists and theories from a number of the community's pioneering glovers, among other highlights.

You can grab your copy of Mastering the Art of Gloving - The Literal Handbook here.