New Book Pays Homage to the Beautiful and Chaotic Bloghouse Era

Lina Abascal's book documents the pivotal bloghouse era through interviews, photography, and canonical reports.

Lina Abascal's book documents the pivotal bloghouse era through interviews, photography, and canonical reports.

For a short time in the mid-2000s, the dream of the underground rave materialized in unique DIY fashion: bloghouse. Lina Abascal's new book offers readers a glimpse into the chaotic, vastly undocumented era that many still cherish to this day.

Never Be Alone Again: How Bloghouse United the Internet and the Dancefloor is a cultural deep-dive into the bloghouse zeitgeist of the mid-2000s. Bloghouse wasn't simply the events that took place, but how they came to be through the power of the internet and human curiosity. Music was the centerpiece and catalyst, fueling a curiosity to learn more about obscure electro and punk through blogs, eventually leading to events that can only be described as of the "you had to be there" variety.

Abascal's book also explores the early rise of modern EDM prior to the corporate music festival frenzy we're accustomed to today. She has fleshed it out through a series of photographs, canonical reports, and interviews with various artists who influenced the bloghouse phenomenon, such as A-Trak, Steve Aoki, Flosstradamus, and The Bloody Beetroots.

"For a brief period in the mid-2000s, a network of independent music bloggers merged the digital and physical worlds in a never-before-seen way," reads a blurb printed on the back of the book. "Their punk-inspired ethos elevated DJs, musicians, and parties to a level of international success. This movement laid the groundwork for corporatized EDM and the music festival boom that would quickly replace it, but before that, for a moment, there was bloghouse."

You can grab a copy of Abascal's book here.

