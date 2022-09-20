Skip to main content
MIT Student and Electronic Music Producer Nourey to Present Research on Climate Change With Anjunabeats

Nourey used an augmented reality-powered "art wall" to conduct research during Above & Beyond's Gorge Weekender in July.

Nourey/Facebook

On the same weekend she performed at Above & Beyond's Gorge Weekender, Nourey was also conducting research on climate change.

When she's not creating music, the Egyptian-born electronic music producer is working hard on her studies as a PhD student at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After sharing her art with fans onstage at the Gorge, Nourey conducted a 16-hour study at the weekend-long event, with the objective to educate attendees on how they can help the fight against climate change on a personal level. Now, she's joining forces with Anjunabeats and her school to present her findings.

Using an augmented reality-powered "art wall," Nourey was able to gather over 400 responses to a climate change survey, according to a press release shared with EDM.com.

MIT Student and Electronic Music Producer Nourey to Present Research on Climate Change With Anjunabeats

"Fusing AR technology with collaborative arts, we believe this could be a stepping stone in a broad space where audiences can better engage in climate change issues during live events," Nourey said.

The registration page for Nourey's live webinar further expands on the goals of the study and examines how the information gathered can be used to empower fans to take action against climate change.

Nourey will present her findings on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 at 11:30am ET (8:30am PT). You can tune into the presentation here.

