Bring the Campout to Your Backyard with This "Dirtybird Couchout" Party Package from Of The Night

With livestreams dominating the music industry during the pandemic era, one company is striving to make the viewing experience more memorable for all the ravers missing festivals. Of the Night has partnered with Dirtybird to make it feel as if you are back at The Birdhouse on the shores of the Modesto Reservoir. They've curated the ultimate party package that you can order to be dropped off at your doorstep right in time for "Dirtybird Couchout," a seven-day livestream experience from October 2nd to 8th that serves as the virtual edition of Dirtybird Campout.

The packages begin at $150 and include all the essentials to compete in your favorite Dirtybird activities. The bundle has tie-dye materials, potato sacks, drink floaties for your bathtub 5K race, and more. They also provide food, drink, costuming, and decor so you can transform your home into an adult summer camp that would make Claude VonStroke proud. The party packages are available for those in the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas and are able to satiate two partiers. Of The Night is also directing a portion of proceeds from sales to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Dirtybird is the latest festival to enter into the virtual streaming world with its upcoming "Couchout" livestream. Beginning October 2nd, viewers will be treated to over 50 DJ sets, including Carl Craig, Mark Knight, Walker & Royce, Mija, and of course Dirtybird head honcho VonStroke. There will also be time set aside for games, activities, comedy, and more. "Couchout" will be streamed via Dirtybird's new Twitch channel, "Dirtybird Live," over the course of seven days.

If you would like to purchase Of The Night's official "Dirtybird Couchout" party package, you must order by Tuesday, September 29th at 12PM PT. All orders will be delivered on Thursday, October 1st with limited quantities available. For more information on what's included and to see if your area is served, click here.

