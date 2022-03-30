Paladins Kick Off Monstercat Crossover Update With Artist-Inspired Skins, Music and Voiceovers

Paladins and Monstercat are taking electronic music and video game crossovers to the next level.

Paladins, the popular free-to-play first-person shooter, just launched a new Monstercat-powered update that infuses the spirit of the record label with the action of the game. The new update is centered around a "crossover pass" which players can purchase using in-game currency.

For those unfamiliar with the game, a crossover pass works similarly to what other games may call a "battle pass." This means that those who purchase the crossover will have exclusive in-game rewards to unlock that are not available to players without the pass.

Paladins x Monstercat Crossover Pass 6 Gallery 6 Images

Developers have shared some highlights of what to expect from the new update. While some games have featured musical artists' likenesses in-game, Paladins have taken things a step further and added character voiceovers from Monstercat mainstays GG Magree and Justin OH.

Magree's likeness and voice inspired the character Skye, while OH has transformed Khan. Also included in the mix are WHIPPED CREAM and Bossfight, who have taken on the characters Cassie and Koga, respectively. The previous two artists' content is unique in that it is included with Amazon Prime Gaming, which exists outside of the crossover pass.

In addition to the character updates, players will be able to unlock various rewards like avatars, sprays, frames, and more with the likeness of the Monstercat logo as well as the aforementioned artists.

Paladins' Monstercat update is now live for all players. You can read the complete patch notes and view each piece of unlockable content here.