Skip to main content
Paladins Kick Off Monstercat Crossover Update With Artist-Inspired Skins, Music and Voiceovers

Paladins Kick Off Monstercat Crossover Update With Artist-Inspired Skins, Music and Voiceovers

The Monstercat update will give players 30 levels of rewards inspired by GG Magree, Justin OH, WHIPPED CREAM and Bossfight.

Paladins/Monstercat

The Monstercat update will give players 30 levels of rewards inspired by GG Magree, Justin OH, WHIPPED CREAM and Bossfight.

Paladins and Monstercat are taking electronic music and video game crossovers to the next level.

Paladins, the popular free-to-play first-person shooter, just launched a new Monstercat-powered update that infuses the spirit of the record label with the action of the game. The new update is centered around a "crossover pass" which players can purchase using in-game currency.

For those unfamiliar with the game, a crossover pass works similarly to what other games may call a "battle pass." This means that those who purchase the crossover will have exclusive in-game rewards to unlock that are not available to players without the pass.

Paladins x Monstercat Crossover Pass

gg
6
Gallery
6 Images

Developers have shared some highlights of what to expect from the new update. While some games have featured musical artists' likenesses in-game, Paladins have taken things a step further and added character voiceovers from Monstercat mainstays GG Magree and Justin OH.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Paladins_22p2_PatchShowSplashArts_1920x1080_SkyeMonstercat-Default
Lifestyle

Paladins Kick Off Monstercat Crossover Update With Artist-Inspired Skins, Music and Voiceovers

The Monstercat update will give players 30 levels of rewards inspired by GG Magree, Justin OH, WHIPPED CREAM and Bossfight.

By Nick Yopko10 seconds ago
ROLI RISE 2
GEAR + TECH

ROLI Releases Seaboard RISE 2, a Reimagined MIDI Keyboard for Limitless Artistic Expression

The Seaboard 2 will be exclusively available through ROLI's website for limited preorder.

By Lennon Cihak48 minutes ago
swedish house mafia
NEWS

Swedish House Mafia's Masters and Publishing Catalog Acquired by Pophouse

Pophouse Entertainment was founded by ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson in 2014.

By Lennon Cihak10 hours ago

Magree's likeness and voice inspired the character Skye, while OH has transformed Khan. Also included in the mix are WHIPPED CREAM and Bossfight, who have taken on the characters Cassie and Koga, respectively. The previous two artists' content is unique in that it is included with Amazon Prime Gaming, which exists outside of the crossover pass.

In addition to the character updates, players will be able to unlock various rewards like avatars, sprays, frames, and more with the likeness of the Monstercat logo as well as the aforementioned artists.

Paladins' Monstercat update is now live for all players. You can read the complete patch notes and view each piece of unlockable content here.

Related

[Press pic] Kaskade 2
EVENTS

Kaskade is Getting His Own Fortnite "Party Royale" Concert

The Monstercat-powered concert will join the worlds of Epic Games' Fortnite and Rocket League.

Isolationist Nightclub Simulator
Lifestyle

Explore a Cyberpunk Club in the New Video Game "Isolationist Nightclub Simulator"

The new title will let players create music in-game, play arcade games, and uncover the mystery surrounding the lonely club.

Rocket League monstercat
NEWS

Rocket League Celebrates Monstercat's 10th Anniversary With In-Game Music From Marshmello, Noisestorm, More

The fan pack also includes tracks from Slushii and Pegboard Nerds, among others.

wipEout Rush
Lifestyle

The Iconic, Electronic Music-Infused "wipEout" Series Is Getting a New Mobile Game

"WipEout Rush" will feature an all-original electronica soundtrack from Alastair Lyndsay.

Screen Shot 2021-09-07 at 10.31.39 AM
Lifestyle

Zedd Partners With VALORANT to Develop Line of Music-Fueled Weapon Skins

An avid VALORANT player, Zedd produced exclusive sounds for his special "SPECTRUM" bundle.

Giorgio Moroder
Lifestyle

Giorgio Moroder to Produce Music for New Video Game, "Vengeance Is Mine"

The legendary Daft Punk collaborator will be joined by gaming veteran Stefanie Joosten, who will also serve as the associate Creative Director for "Vengeance Is Mine."

4656C197-8206-4E23-99F8-4BBF459C5F0A
NEWS

Monstercat Joins the Battle in Fortnite with Radio Yonder

Fortnite has introduced an in-game vehicle radio featuring 20 Monstercat tracks.

bloody beetroots
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to The Bloody Beetroots' Original Soundtrack for Motorcycle Sim Game "RiMS Racing"

Alongside the soundtrack, players will be able to download in-game content inspired by Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo's iconic getup.