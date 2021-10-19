October 19, 2021
Joint Effort: Pasquale Rotella Announces Cannabis Brand Partnership, Music Festival Activations

Publish date:

RNBW's mission is to normalize cannabis consumption at live music events.
With hopes of merging live music and weed culture, Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella has announced a partnership with RNBW, a premium cannabis brand.

For the first time ever, cannabis lovers will be able to purchase products and Insomniac music festival tickets in one fell swoop at select retail locations, according to a press release. The alliance marks a first-of-its-kind endeavor and one that aims to establish an integrated service for herbalists and audiophiles alike.

The first curated ticket bundle to be offered is available now and represents one of two phases of the partnership's rollout. Until October 21st, consumers purchasing online and in-person at Cookies, Stiiizy, Harborside, Jardín, Thrive, Planet 13, and Sixty Four & Hope locations in California and Nevada will have access to the first package, the release of which aligns with the long-awaited 25th anniversary of EDC Las Vegas.

edc las vegas

EDC Las Vegas.

Considering Rotella's stellar reputation for experiential activations, it should come as no surprise that the second phase will be a physical experience at Insomniac music festivals called RNBW World. The series aims to "offer a fully interactive journey into the world of premium cannabis" via interactive displays and photo opportunities as well as special musical programming.

Festival-goers will also be able to pre-order cannabis products from onsite dispensaries, a development that could prove to be a harbinger as more and more states legalize consumption lounges.

"Intersecting live music and cannabis culture is something I’ve been looking forward to and the time is finally here," Rotella said in a celebratory Instagram post. "I can’t wait for us to take this immersive journey together."

RNBW sells pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, and other premium products, but at the core of the brand's value proposition is its goal to normalize cannabis consumption at live music events.

"We're thrilled to partner with RNBW and support cannabis' rapid transition from underground into mainstream culture while adding a high-quality product line to our robust retail offering," said Matt Hawkins, Chairman and Interim CEO of Harborside, one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California. "Nineteen U.S. states and Washington D.C. have legalized adult-use cannabis and the public overwhelmingly advocates for expanded access to recreational cannabis. Harborside is proud to make our stake at the intersection of live music and cannabis, two activities that have been enjoyed concurrently for generations."

You can read more about RNBW here.

