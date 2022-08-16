Skip to main content
Swedish House Mafia, ODESZA, Flume, More to Feature In Peloton's "All For One" Virtual Festival

Get ready to take a ride to the mainstage with the return of Peloton's All For One Festival.

Getting in peak shape for festival season just got easier with Peloton bridging a bike path to the mainstage.

The home fitness equipment giant is returning with its All For One event, a virtual experience that celebrates the unique sounds of the festival circuit. Peloton's All For One is going bigger than ever this year, spanning a wide offering of 160 classes across 10 workout disciplines from cycling to yoga.

All For One runs this weekend, August 19th through the 21st. A total of 33 artists will be featured, including music from Flume, Chase & Status, ODESZA, Purple Disco Machine, Swedish House Mafia and many more.

As with any festival, planning is key, and Peloton allows users to assemble their own schedules by way of using the "Stacked Classes" feature.

Peloton All For One

Peloton's All For One will feature dozens of artists, including Swedish House Mafia, Flume, SOFI TUKKER and Chase & Status, among others.

There's plenty of opportunities to discover new music during All For One, starting with the promise of an exclusive remix release from none other than SOFI TUKKER.

But no matter what artists you have your eye on, you can always keep the momentum going with Peloton's official All For One Spotify playlist.

This year's AFO is particularly special since Peloton will concurrently debut their brand new Peloton Studios New York and Peloton Studios London locations, so members and non-members alike can discover more of what the fitness giant has to offer by signing up for in-person Peloton classes and events.

Find out more about the event here.

