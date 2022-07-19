Peloton Instructor Jess King Launches EDM-Focused Fitness Series

In Peloton's latest instructional offering, the fitness equipment giant is bridging the bike path with the club circuit.

Peloton instructor Jess King is leading the effort with her "EDM EDU" series, wherein she says she'll break down the different categories of electronic dance music and their sub-genres.

But the former professional dancer turned fitness instructor took to Instagram to let fans know there's more to this course than meets the eye. Learning how to get festival-ready, work a room, practice proper dance floor etiquette and more are all included in the jam-packed agenda.

The first chapter of King's four part series took dance music fans on a ride through the many flavors of house music.

"Tonight we explored House Music and party prep," King summarized. "Take this 30 min ride for a breakdown of all the House Music genres; Disco, Deep, Progressive, Tech, Slap, Acid, Tropical, and Latin House and for tips on what to have in your fanny pack and the do’s and don’ts of what to wear."

The series continues live July 20th at 5pm ET (2pm PT) with its' second chapter, which will focus on techno.